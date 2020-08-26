Beth McMillian, 61, of 200 Canaan Pointe Dr. Apt 610, entered into eternal rest on, August 22, 2020.
A native of Newport, RI, Ms. McMillian was the daughter of Reverend Howard and Evelyn Locklear Sr.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters; Tinika Kenan and Shaqual McMillian of Spartanburg, S.C. and Tasha Jenkins of Georgia; three sisters, Terri Robison and Patricia Locklear both of Spartanburg and Anita Harris of NC; one brother, Howard Locklear Jr. of Connecticut; thirteen grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home.
