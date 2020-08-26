Beth McMillian, 61, of 200 Canaan Pointe Dr. Apt 610, entered into eternal rest on, August 22, 2020.A native of Newport, RI, Ms. McMillian was the daughter of Reverend Howard and Evelyn Locklear Sr.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters; Tinika Kenan and Shaqual McMillian of Spartanburg, S.C. and Tasha Jenkins of Georgia; three sisters, Terri Robison and Patricia Locklear both of Spartanburg and Anita Harris of NC; one brother, Howard Locklear Jr. of Connecticut; thirteen grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME