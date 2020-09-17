Betty B. Emory

CAMPOBELLO, SC- Betty Jean Burrell Emory, 85, of Campobello, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Ashlan Village. She was the widow of William D. Emory, who died in 2015.
Mrs. Emory was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late Hilliard Taft and Nancy Clayton Burrell. She was a retired textile employee and a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. She was certified nationwide to teach ceramic dolls and goods. She won many awards for her ceramics.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Carolyn Emory of Inman and Brian and Michele Emory of Landrum; three grandchildren: Carin Scates, Michael Wayne Emory, and Jerreth Emory, and five great grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Michael Owenby.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Agape Hospice, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
