INMAN, SC- Betty B. Stepp, of Inman, SC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born in Inman, SC, she was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Mattie H. Bradley and widow of Bobby E. Stepp.
A graduate of Chapman High School, Mrs. Stepp loved knitting, watching TV and traveling. She retired from Reeves Brothers Office and was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include her son, Michael W. Stepp (Marie) of Inman, SC; and sister, Syble Pack (Eddie) of Inman, SC; and niece, Stacy Bradley of Greer, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Carl H. Bradley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 1451 Compton Bridge Rd., Inman, SC 29349, by The Rev. David Slatton. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019