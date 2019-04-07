|
PAULINE – Betty Ruth Bagwell Baughcome, 61, wife of the late Carroll Alexander Baughcome, died Friday, April 5, 2019.
Betty was born on October 11, 1957 to the late Robert Curtis and Betty Wyatt Bagwell. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Betty was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Kelli Fowler and her husband Eddie of Gaffney, Amanda Kane and her husband Leo of Pauline; two sisters, Kay Burke and her husband Terry of Pauline, Susie Harvey and her husband Randy of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Brittney Alex Fowler and Emily Kane.
Betty was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bagwell
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00pm.
Interment will be private.
In remembrance of Betty, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church Building Fund; 3119 SC-56, Pauline, SC 29374.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019