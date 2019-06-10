|
LYMAN, SC- Betty Cannon Humphries, 91, of 415 Brenda Way, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, SC. Mrs. Humphries was born in Clifton, SC on December 2, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Gertrude Kirby Cannon. She was the widow of the late William Earl "Bill" Humphries and was a longtime, faithful member of the Wellford Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and her Wellford Baptist Church family. She had retired from the SC Employment Security Commission.
Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Coan ( Fred) and a son, Dwain Humphries all of Duncan, SC. There are four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Humphries was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Cannon and an infant sister, Mary Cannon.
The family wants to extend their gratitude to the staff of Ashlan Village, Pelham Medical Center ICU and the Regional Hospice House for the loving care they gave to their mother.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 A M at Wellford Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary conducted by Dr. Carl Poole and Rev. Mike Stokes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wellford Baptist Church Children's Playground Fund, 235 Syphrit Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 10, 2019