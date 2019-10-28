|
|
UNION, SC- Betty Lou Covington Rash, wife of Jackson Rash, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. She had been in declining health from dementia for the past several years.
Born May 27, 1930 in Ghio, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edith Ann Bruce Covington and William F. Covington. Mrs. Rash was a graduate of Hamlet High School in Hamlet, NC. She was a 56-year member of Grace United Methodist Church where she was active in "Young at Hearts" and the David Clyburn Sunday School Class where she served as secretary for over 40 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 66 years are a son, Jack Rash and wife Terri of Orangeburg, SC, two daughters, Nancy and husband Bill Comer of Lexington, SC, and Becky and husband Tommy Grant of Taylors, SC, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by six brothers, Robert, Ray, Bill, Ted, Hubert and Nathaniel, and two sisters, Lois and Gladys. She is survived by a sister, Ann, of Virginia Beach, VA.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. David Bauknight.
The family will receive friends following the services in the church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to the .
The family is at the home, 209 Belvue Drive, Union, SC.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2019