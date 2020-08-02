1/1
Betty "Grammie" (Hall) Chandler
1946 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty "Grammie" Hall Chandler, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died peacefully after a sudden illness, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born February 21, 1946 in Duplin County, NC, she was the daughter of the late John and Leona Miller Wood and was the widow of Stephen Douglas "Mr. C" Chandler.
Betty was retired from Stouffers Foods in Gaffney, SC. She was an early member of Fernwood Baptist Church, and later became a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She most especially enjoyed working at Events on Main as a wedding planner. Her passion and love for others led her to becoming a caretaker for the elderly. Some of her best memories were of being a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, as well as a little league Team Mom.
Survivors include her daughter, Tresh Crosby (Daniel) of Greenville, SC; her son, Ronald Hall, Jr. (Kathy) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Cameron, Loran, Gavin, Dylan, McKenna, Silas, Cullen, and Anna; and her best friend, Pat Jameson of Spartanburg, SC.
There are no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KAT6A Foundation, 3 Louise Drive, West Nyack, NY 10994 or online at www.kat6a.org
The family would like to give a special thank you to SRMC ICU staff for their excellent care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

