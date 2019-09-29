|
MOORE- Betty Edge Turner, 91, of Moore, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2019 after an extended illness.
Born September 21, 1928, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, she was the widow of John Vester Turner, Sr., and the daughter of the late D. Shafford and Addie Bishop Edge.
She was a life-long member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and a member of the Ruth Fellowship Sunday School class. She served as a Sunday School teacher in the Children's Department in past years. She was formerly employed at Startex Mills, Waccamaw Pottery and Target.
Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Susan Calhoun (Gary) of Goose Creek; a son, John V. Turner, Jr., of Moore and a special caregiver friend Leann Mulllinax.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Sherrill Lynn Turner; three brothers, James L. Edge, Carl J. Edge and David S. Edge, Jr. and two sisters, Elizabeth Green and Edna Waddell.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Ted Gaines and Rev. Jarrett McNeely officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 Highway 417, Moore, SC 29369.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019