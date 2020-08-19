1/1
Betty Eller
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROEBUCK, SC- Mrs. Betty Eller of Roebuck, was carried by the Angels to her Heavenly Home on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Born in Woodruff on June 22, 1932 and residing in Roebuck all her life, she was a strong woman of faith who always placed her family first and the needs of others before herself. Her greatest responsibility in life was rearing her children and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert and daughter Brenda. Surviving are four daughters, Betty Abernathy, Roberta, Wanda and Beverly Eller; son, Robert, Jr.; grandchildren, Suzanne Lawson, Corey Eller, Chad Blanton, Jesse English, Codey Eller and Deanna Edn; great-grandchildren, Megan Eller, Walker Lawson, Jamieson and Dellinger Eller, Fletcher and Finley Blanton, Azera, Maddie and John English.
Betty was a lover of nature and loved working in her flower garden, especially her rose garden.
She loved the guitar and played often. She loved her gospel music, especially The Gaithers and had read all of Charles Stanley, Joel Osteen and Billy Graham Books. Psalm 139 was her favorite scripture from the Bible. She was a strong presence in this world and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens in Roebuck with Pastor Todd Lowe officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris-Nadeau Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved