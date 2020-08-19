ROEBUCK, SC- Mrs. Betty Eller of Roebuck, was carried by the Angels to her Heavenly Home on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Born in Woodruff on June 22, 1932 and residing in Roebuck all her life, she was a strong woman of faith who always placed her family first and the needs of others before herself. Her greatest responsibility in life was rearing her children and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert and daughter Brenda. Surviving are four daughters, Betty Abernathy, Roberta, Wanda and Beverly Eller; son, Robert, Jr.; grandchildren, Suzanne Lawson, Corey Eller, Chad Blanton, Jesse English, Codey Eller and Deanna Edn; great-grandchildren, Megan Eller, Walker Lawson, Jamieson and Dellinger Eller, Fletcher and Finley Blanton, Azera, Maddie and John English.
Betty was a lover of nature and loved working in her flower garden, especially her rose garden.
She loved the guitar and played often. She loved her gospel music, especially The Gaithers and had read all of Charles Stanley, Joel Osteen and Billy Graham Books. Psalm 139 was her favorite scripture from the Bible. She was a strong presence in this world and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens in Roebuck with Pastor Todd Lowe officiating.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC