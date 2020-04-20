|
WELLFORD- Betty Fisher Breeden, 77, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice. A native of Portsmouth, Va, she was the daughter of the late Frank Robert and Mary Jane Isenhower Fisher. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greer and retired from MEMC after over 18 years as a Electronics Tech.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Tyrese and Alyssa Smith and her best friends, Victoria Stone and Cindy Martin. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Beth Estrada.
Graveside services will be 1:30 pm Tuesday at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Elsie P. Stringer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 20, 2020