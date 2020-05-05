Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Betty Fowler Clary


1931 - 2020
Betty Fowler Clary Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty Louise Fowler Clary, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 3, 1931, in Gaffney, SC, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Tilman Fowler and Exie Mae Curtis Fowler.
Mrs. Clary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the John Nicholson Sunday School Class. She earned a Bachelor's Degree at Limestone College in 1953, and taught at Blacksburg High School and Cecil's Business College.
Survivors include her husband of more than 67 years, Leland Stanford "Stan" Clary; sons, Leland Stanford Clary Jr. (Teresa) of Greenville, SC and James Richard "Rick" Clary (Mary Jane) of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jessica, Savanna, Taylor, and Sabrina; and great-granddaughter, Charlee. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Ben Fowler.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Neal Y. Woods.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 626 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020
