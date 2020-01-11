Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at Betty's home
Betty G. Houk


1931 - 2020
Betty G. Houk Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- On January 9, 2020 Betty G Houk, loving mother of three children, passed away surrounded by her family and friends at the age of 88. Betty was born in Hamlet, NC on April 11, 1931. She worked in the banking system for 60 plus years. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by daughters Sherry Rippy (Mike), Denise Houk, Kim Decicco, and grandson Erik Harris. Betty loved to garden and work in her yard, and especially loved red roses. She will be truly missed but our hearts are full of wonderful memories.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Betty's home on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm to celebrate our wonderful memories of Betty. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers a contribution to one's favorite charity in honor of Betty Houk would be greatly appreciated.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020
