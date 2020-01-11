|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- On January 9, 2020 Betty G Houk, loving mother of three children, passed away surrounded by her family and friends at the age of 88. Betty was born in Hamlet, NC on April 11, 1931. She worked in the banking system for 60 plus years. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by daughters Sherry Rippy (Mike), Denise Houk, Kim Decicco, and grandson Erik Harris. Betty loved to garden and work in her yard, and especially loved red roses. She will be truly missed but our hearts are full of wonderful memories.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Betty's home on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm to celebrate our wonderful memories of Betty. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers a contribution to one's favorite charity in honor of Betty Houk would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020