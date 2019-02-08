|
|
INMAN, SC- Betty Jo "BJ" Gabany, 87, of 337 Wild Azalea Drive, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at her residence. Betty was born in Whitesville, West Virginia on July 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Alexander E. Gabany and Madeline Mae Mason Gabany. Mrs. Gabany was a retired United States Federal Government employee, a member of the Eastern Star, the Red Hat Society and a Lady of the Shrine. She was also a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church where she was an active volunteer and a member of the Keen Club.
Betty Jo is survived by two daughters, Becky Dolle, of Holly Springs, North Carolina;
Nancy Wargo and her husband, Joe, of Inman, South Carolina; a brother, Robert J. Gabany and his wife, Marilyn, of Florida. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Chanda J. Morgan; Sean Dolle; Amber Dolle-Field and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gabany was predeceased by three brothers, Vern, Alex and Don Gabany.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Holston Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ,PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151.
The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019