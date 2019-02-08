Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Holston Creek Baptist Church
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gabany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty ""BJ"" Gabany


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty ""BJ"" Gabany Obituary
INMAN, SC- Betty Jo "BJ" Gabany, 87, of 337 Wild Azalea Drive, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at her residence. Betty was born in Whitesville, West Virginia on July 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Alexander E. Gabany and Madeline Mae Mason Gabany. Mrs. Gabany was a retired United States Federal Government employee, a member of the Eastern Star, the Red Hat Society and a Lady of the Shrine. She was also a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church where she was an active volunteer and a member of the Keen Club.
Betty Jo is survived by two daughters, Becky Dolle, of Holly Springs, North Carolina;
Nancy Wargo and her husband, Joe, of Inman, South Carolina; a brother, Robert J. Gabany and his wife, Marilyn, of Florida. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Chanda J. Morgan; Sean Dolle; Amber Dolle-Field and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gabany was predeceased by three brothers, Vern, Alex and Don Gabany.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Holston Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ,PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151.
The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now