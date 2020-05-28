|
|
UNION, SC- Mrs. Betty Vaughan Harmon, age 87 of 263 Happy Valley Road went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving daughter, Pam, her special granddaughter, Betsy, and her angel caregiver, Dasia Davis.
Mrs. Harmon was born on February 4, 1933 in Union, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Grace Vaughan. Mrs. Harmon retired from the Union County Health Department where she issued birth and death certificates. Prior to working at the Health Department, she was Deputy Clerk of Court. She was first employed as a 3 and 4-year-old Kindergarten teacher at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She took care of several of her nephews, nieces, and grandchildren throughout the years of her life. She was a long-time member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Mrs. Harmon taught 3rd grade Sunday School for at least twenty years. Her greatest joy in life was teaching the gospel of Jesus to children instilling a love of the Lord in their hearts as well. She was involved in Sunbeams, GA's, Training Union, and Bible School with her children and grandchildren. Betty was also an active member of the adult choir for numerous years and a member of the Judy Culberson Sunday School Class. If the church was open, you were sure to find her there.
Mrs. Harmon was a dedicated wife to her husband Gene Harmon for almost 64 years before his passing in 2014. She was the loving Mother of three children, Patti H. Kahl and husband Tom of Southbury, Connecticut, Perry Harmon and wife Rhonda of Union, and her faithful daughter, Pamela H. Haney and husband Rick Arrowood of Union. She was also a devoted Nana to Matthew Kahl, Betsy Abee and husband Matthew, Blake Haney and wife Skyler, Dusty Harmon and wife Nicole, Allison Kahl and husband Brian Volonte, Daniel Harmon and wife Sarena, and Patrick Kahl. Nana also had six great-grandchildren whom she adored, Jack, Scarlett, Peyton and Ethan Abee, Lincoln Haney, and Hampton Harmon. She is survived by one brother, Don Vaughan, and four sisters, Nancy Anderson, Rachel Gregory, Diane Roark, and Sara Sprouse. Her sisters-in-law, Peggy Langley and Linda Greer, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one very special great-niece, Morgan Petty who visited her Aunt Betty weekly. She was predeceased by two brothers, Gene Vaughan and Sonny Vaughan and one sister, Mary Welborn.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Blake Haney, Matthew Abee, Bob Sprouse, Mark Gregory, Travis Anderson, and Troy Vaughan.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the services at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.
The family would like to thank Dasia and Allyson Davis, Jamie Knight, Sally Copeland, Brian Redding, Melinda Wilburn, Tanya Martin, and "Queen B's Girls" at Heartland Assisted Living.
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Building Fund, 915 S. Pinckney St., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home, 263 Happy Valley Rd., Union, SC 29379.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020