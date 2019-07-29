|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty Henderson Hutcherson, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born July 25, 1932 in Polk County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Willie and Effie Mae Robinson Henderson and was the widow of Harold Joe Hutcherson.
Betty was retired from Flowers Bakery. She was a member of Northview Baptist Church. She was a devout Christian and a member of the "Young at Heart Club" at United Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Church (John) of Boiling Springs, SC; her sons, Donnie Hutcherson (Charmayne) of Moore, SC and James Hutcherson (Carmen) of Pauline, SC; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Jane Wilson. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Vickie Fowler and a brother, Joe Henderson.
Visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Robert Emory. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, online at www.stjude.org or United Baptist Church, 7319 Valley Falls Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to SRMC Hospice for their loving care of Betty.
