Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Betty J. Bomar

Betty J. Bomar Obituary
GREER, SC- Ms. Betty J. Bomar, daughter of the late Andrew and Vera Bomar entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Graduate of Florence Chapel High School. After high school she graduated from Tuskegee Institute. Devoted member of New Faith Baptist Church
Survivors
Brother, Mr. Curtis (Faye) Bomar of Austin, Texas
Three sisters, Ms. Mary Alice Bomar of Lyman, SC, Mrs. Helen B. (Lillywood) Dillard of Columbia, SC and Mrs. Doris (Dr. Kenneth) Peake of Lyman, SC
Ms. Bomar will be in the viewing window Monday, April 20, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary and burial will take place in New Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Bomar Family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 20, 2020
