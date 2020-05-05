|
|
GREER- Betty Jo Snow DeYoung, 88, passed away Sunday, May 03, 2020. Born on September 06, 1931 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter Clinton and Roxie Williams Snow and the widow of Howard Lee DeYoung. She was retired from Sybron Chemicals and was of the Methodist Faith.
Survivors include three daughters, Sherrie Lynn Early and husband, Scott of Concord, NC, Cindy Hyatt and husband, Randy of Spartanburg and Vickie Lee Hamann and husband, Dennis of North Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Brandon and Kyle Lindsey, Stefanie Kirkland, Kathryn Early and Cammie Hamann; and five great-grandchildren, Victoria, Hannah and Aida Lindsey, Maggie and Finleigh Kirkland. She was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Snow; four brothers, Eugene, Donald, Melvin and Wayne Snow.
Due to Covid-19, Graveside Services will be held for immediate family at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Garry Hensley officiating.
Family request memorials be made to a charity that was founded by her grandson and his wife, that makes dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, disabilities and life-altering conditions through the world of Sports, Dream on 3, 4311 School House Commons Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020