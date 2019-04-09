|
|
INMAN, SC- Betty Jane Collins Waters, 89, of 150 Panorama Lane, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Waters was born in Greer, SC on January 20, 1930 and was the daughter of the late William Buford and Grace Walden Collins. She was the widow of the late William E. "Bill" Waters.
Mrs. Waters had retired from teaching at Motlow-Holly Springs Elementary School and was a longtime member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by four sons: Robbie Waters (Ginger), David Waters, Mark Waters (Kelly) and Chris Waters (Cathy) all of Inman, SC. There are eight grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Waters and five sisters and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held at the Family Cemetery on Collins Mtn. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM conducted by Dr. Tim Clark and Mr. Dennis Grable. The family will greet friends after the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Lutheran Hospice, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will be at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019