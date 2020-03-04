|
|
INMAN, SC- Betty Jean Parks Brooks, 90, of Inman, SC, went home to be with her Lord – whom she faithfully served, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home. She was a dedicated prayer warrior throughout her life. Born August 14, 1929, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Eugene Parks and Annie Lucille Moon Parks and widow of Richard Mendel Brooks. She was a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Janice Brooks Blanton (Walden) and Tina Brooks Mahaffey (Waylon), all of Inman, SC, Rhonda Brooks Bradley (Keith) of Chesnee, SC, and Tracey Brooks Henderson (Randy) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Mandy Gilbert (Trent), Brandon Johnson (Michelle), Holli Nun (Mark), Chadd Mahaffey, Keisha Bradley, Joshua Bradley (Skye), Rev. Dr. Brooks Green (Roseanne), Shaun Henderson (Sarah), and Tiffany Johnson; great-grandchildren, Carson Gilbert, Owen Gilbert, Madison Gilbert, Nathaniel Johnson, Isaac Johnson, Elijah Johnson, Cadence Green, Claire Green, Madilynne Nun, Ava Bradley, Maverick Bradley, Jude Henderson, and Leo Henderson; sister-in-love, Barbara Parks; and her grand-dog, Anna. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Brooks Green and Rev. Dr. Edd Green; and brother, Richard Oliver Parks.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Green Point Baptist Church, by The Rev. Dr. Brooks Green and The Rev. Dr. David Lancaster. Burial will be in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in Betty's honor, to Green Point Baptist Church Family Life Center Building Fund, 13941 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Janice Brooks Blanton and Walden Blanton, 1904 Dickson Rd., Inman, SC.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020