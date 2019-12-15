Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Betty Jean Davis Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Betty Jean Davis, 85, of Campobello passed away on December 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Clara Davis Vassey.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by four sisters and a brother.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Petty Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Redeemed Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
