GLENDALE, SC- Betty Jean Mittag, 63, of Glendale, SC, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 19, 1956, in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late George Rayford Mittag and Lois Gibson Mittag. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and formerly employed with Insul-Fab.
Survivors include her sisters, Kay Weeks, Debra Price, and Marie ""Lou Lou"" Stewart; brother, George Wylie Mittag; brother-in-law, Dave Fila; aunt, Betty Gibson; and beloved dog, Lilly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Pat Fila.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Glendale Cemetery, 3555 Clifton-Glendale Rd., Glendale, SC 29346, by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel