Betty Jean Mittag
1956 - 2020
GLENDALE, SC- Betty Jean Mittag, 63, of Glendale, SC, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 19, 1956, in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late George Rayford Mittag and Lois Gibson Mittag. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and formerly employed with Insul-Fab.
Survivors include her sisters, Kay Weeks, Debra Price, and Marie ""Lou Lou"" Stewart; brother, George Wylie Mittag; brother-in-law, Dave Fila; aunt, Betty Gibson; and beloved dog, Lilly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Pat Fila.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Glendale Cemetery, 3555 Clifton-Glendale Rd., Glendale, SC 29346, by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
Glendale Cemetery
JUL
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel

