

LANDRUM, SC- Betty Jean Rollins, 84, of Landrum, SC passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Polk County, NC she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Thelma Price Shehan. She married the late Mack W. Rollins and together they raised their family in Landrum, SC. Jean worked for Insulfab Plastics and retired after many years of service. She was a dedicated member of Landrum First Baptist Church, and spent a number of years working in the preschool. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Mack W. Rollins in 2002 and two sisters, Pat Shehan McGuinn and Doris Shehan Cash.

She is survived by a daughter, Jenny A. Rollins of Greer, SC; a son, Michael T. Rollins (Beverly) of Landrum, SC; two grandchildren, Mark Rollins (Lorrin) of Landrum, SC and Zeke Rollins (Caroline) of Campobello, SC; four great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbus, NC with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

McFarland Funeral Chapel

Tryon, North Carolina

