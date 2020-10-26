1/1
Betty Jean Rollins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LANDRUM, SC- Betty Jean Rollins, 84, of Landrum, SC passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Polk County, NC she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Thelma Price Shehan. She married the late Mack W. Rollins and together they raised their family in Landrum, SC. Jean worked for Insulfab Plastics and retired after many years of service. She was a dedicated member of Landrum First Baptist Church, and spent a number of years working in the preschool. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Mack W. Rollins in 2002 and two sisters, Pat Shehan McGuinn and Doris Shehan Cash.
She is survived by a daughter, Jenny A. Rollins of Greer, SC; a son, Michael T. Rollins (Beverly) of Landrum, SC; two grandchildren, Mark Rollins (Lorrin) of Landrum, SC and Zeke Rollins (Caroline) of Campobello, SC; four great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbus, NC with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
McFarland Funeral Chapel
Tryon, North Carolina

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Polk Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved