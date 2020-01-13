|
Betty Jean Smalley, 82, passed away January 11, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She was born on December 17, 1937, to the late Charlie Haskell and Callie Mae Dillard Brannon, in Spartanburg County. She was a lifelong resident, a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Cowpens and a Day Care Provider in her working years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Patrick McMakin of Chesnee, son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Mary Smalley of Gaffney, brother, Charles T. Brannon of Boiling Springs, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 3:30 pm, at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Steven Griffith officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Road Spartanburg, 29303. All arrangements entrusted to the care and direction on Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, 461-7788.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2020