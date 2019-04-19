|
|
INMAN, SC- Betty Jean Stone, 85, of 63 Blackstock Road Inman, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, SC on February 15, 1934, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter Morrow.
Mrs. Stone was a CNA and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include one daughter, Leslie Stancil and husband Jimmy of Inman, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Rhonda Blanchard, Joni Snedigar, Wendy Keller, Stephanie Phillips and Dennis Ivie; seven great grandchildren, Ashley Owens, Brianna Barrett, Austin Thornton, Andrew Thornton, Jackson Snedigar, Caleb Snedigar and Danielle McKeehan along with three great-great grandchildren, Jadyn Owens, Luke McKeehan and CeCelia McKeehan.
She was predeceased by two sons, Lyndon Michael Ivie and Dennis Ray Ivie and one grandson, Michael Stancil.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC. The family is at the home of Rhonda Blanchard, 100 Jamestown Ct., Moore, SC 29369.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019