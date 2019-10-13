Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Spartanburg, SC
Betty Jeanne (Vanderploeg) Peters Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Betty Jeanne (Vanderploeg) Peters, 87, went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Born and raised in Norfolk, VA, Betty met her husband of almost 60 years while working as a cashier in the USO cafeteria. Betty, know for her sense of humor, made a wise crack that caught the attention of Alden Newton Peters, a serviceman in the Navy. They married on October 31, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Norfolk, VA.
Betty was also an adept athlete and played basketball competitively for Norfolk Catholic High School and semi-professionally for the Norfolk Southern Railroad team. Her love of sports followed her her entire life. She was fierce Duke Blue Devil's fan, and she rarely, if ever, missed an Atlanta Braves baseball game. Her love of sports was passed on to her kids and family, who often watched games at her home.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Al; her parents John W. Vanderploeg, Sr and Gladys Mary (Harrell) Vanderploeg; her brother, John W. Vanderploeg II; and her sister, Mary Louise (Vanderploeg) Richards.
Betty, is survived by eight children, Kathleen Briles, Gladys (Buddy) Bush, Barbara Booth, Sheryl (Gene) Lemieux, Thomas Peters, Robert Peters, David (Robbie Jo) Peters, and Edward Peters; nineteen grandchildren, Joshua (Allison) Briles, Jeffrey (Claire) Peters, Stephanie (Eric) Chastain, Andrew (Cori) Briles, Katie (Brandon) Kitchen, Jarrid (Brandi) Lemieux, Benjamin (Jessica) Booth, Brian (Morgan) Lemieux, Lindsay (Dusty) Evans, Christine Bush, Whitney Booth, Haley (Jake) Dill, Jason (Kate) Peters, Amanda (Thomas Killian) Riggs, Stephen Peters, Rebecca (David) Odom, Daniel (Jessica) Peters, McKenzie (Luke) Holden, and Emily (Tristan) Nelson; thirty-five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kylee, Rafael, Emma, Reid, Logan, Javier, Hunter, William, Hayden, Ramsey Larke, Tucker, Ella, Avery, Keagen, Mason, Benjamin, Luke, Trotter, Chloe, Kamdyn, Malachi, Caroline, Reece, Kaden, Harris, Samuel, Evie Rose, Denham, Miles, Darby, Charlie, William Ace, Cy, and one on the way.
Betty was affectionately referred to as "mama" by her kids; "Granny" or "Granny Betty" by her grand and great-grandkids, and "Aunt B" by her nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services for Betty will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Spartanburg, SC. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Online condolences may be sent at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME
BOILING SPRINGS
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
