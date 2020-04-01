|
|
SPARTANBURG- Betty Jo Clarke Davis, 92, was reunited with her husband of 67 years, Don on March 28, 2020 when she passed from this life into eternal life with Jesus.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Thomas J. and Jesse Dill Clarke, she lived in Greer and Greenville SC before moving to Spartanburg with her husband in 1956. After raising her two boys, she started a 25-year career serving as an administrative assistant to the Rev. Ronald Wells and the Rev. Robert Morgan at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, where she was also a member. Upon retiring from First Baptist Church in 1999, Betty volunteered in various capacities at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, well into her 80's.
Betty was an incredibly loving and supportive wife who took selfless care of her husband as he lived with his own health challenges at the end of his life. She was a loving, supportive and nurturing mother always proud of and interested in what her boys were doing and how things were with their families. She loved deeply her grandchildren always wanting to know what was new with Amanda, Ben, Sydney and Caroline – and in her last days, with her new great granddaughter Clarke. And she was a great friend to so many whether from her childhood, the church, choir tour, Spartanburg Regional or elsewhere. Always quick witted and ready to have fun. She will be missed.
Since 2014, Betty lived at White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, first in an independent living apartment, later in assisted living, and finally in the nursing center. The family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Estates for the loving care they provided for Betty these last 6 years.
Surviving are two sons, John Clarke Davis (Harriet) of Cary, NC and Tom Davis (Barbara) of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held for her family on Friday, March 3, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery conducted by Rev. Robert Morgan. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date.
The families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Spartanburg Regional Foundation Hospice Division (https://regionalfoundation.com/donate-now/hospice/).
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020