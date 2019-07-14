|
MILL SPRING – Betty Jo Arledge Jackson, 84, of Mill Spring went home to be with the Lord, Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at Ridge Rest Assisted Living, Columbus.
A native of Polk County, she was the daughter of the late Arnold H. Arledge and Orpha Newman Arledge and wife of the late Loyd H. Jackson who passed away in 2009. She was a member of Big Level Baptist Church and Gideons Womens Auxiliary. She was an unsung hero to her family, church family and all who knew her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Juanita Taylor and two brothers, Edward Hall Arledge and Dempsey Arledge.
Surviving are four daughters, Debbie Gilbert (Robert) of Sunny View, Linda Daniels (Bob) of Rutherfordton, Loretta Edwards (Rick) of Mill Spring and Cindy Kelly (Keith) of Spartanburg; one sister, Patsy Williams (Kenneth) of Mill Spring; two brothers, Donald Arledge of Mill Spring and Jack Arledge of Durham. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Silver Creek Baptist Church, Mill Spring with Rev. Rob Hefner officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Debbie and Robert Gilbert, Mill Spring.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff at Ridge Rest Assisted Living. Mom was truly blessed by the care and devotion she received throughout her stay.
