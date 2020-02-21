|
|
WOODRUFF, SC -- Betty Jo Marshall Meadors, 90 of 144 A Shennandale Circle, died February 15, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Nataniel Parks and Gertrude Marshall Wylie and Widow of the late James Meadors, Jr.
She was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC.
Survivors include two daughters Debra Meadors of Woodruff, SC and Beverly (Walter) Meadors of Hempstead, N.Y, two sons Samuel Meadors and William (Elaine) Meadors, both of Woodruff, SC. One sister Sally Robinson of Bolivar, Tennessee. One brother John Wylie of Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC with burial in church cemetery.
W.J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2020