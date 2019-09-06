Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Believers Fellowship
Betty Jo Robinson


1942 - 2019
Betty Jo Robinson Obituary
Betty Jo Robinson, 76, of 223 Weston Valley Drive, Moore, SC passed away August 27, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Robinson, Sr. and Sarah Bell Brockman Robinson. She was a 1961 graduate of Carver High School and attended Fordham-Hill College in Bronx, NY. She was a member of Believers Fellowship. She was retired from the State of New York.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Earl Robinson and a sister, Lillie Diane Gist. She is survived by two brothers, Arthur (Garnet) Robinson of CA and Freddie Robinson of Portsmouth, VA; one sister, Paulette Robinson of Ontario, CA; a special cousin, Virginia Crawford of Baltimore, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 11 am on Saturday, September 7, 2018 at Believers Fellowship. Entombment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Gardens.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
