Betty Joe Kilgore, age 83. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Myra Taylor, brother Willie Taylor, Jr., sisters Hattie Proctor, Dorothy Shows, and Emma Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Deborah Kilgore, Dr. Patricia Richardson, and Albert Kilgore; sister, Tonie (Buford) English; grandchildren, Theresa (Jeremy) Hazelwood and Taylor Kilgore-Barr; great-grandchildren, Thaddeus and Gideon Hazelwood; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Homegoing celebration 11am Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Christ Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 3330 East Livingston Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 10am until the time of the service. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Family contact number: (614) 866-7905.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019