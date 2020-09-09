JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Betty Joyce Carter Morris, age 82, of Jonesville, widow of Harold Dean Morris, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 7, 2020.
Mrs. Morris was born May 24, 1938 in Union, a daughter of the late Guy Carter and Martha Crawford Carter. She attended Union County Schools and retired after 28 years from Jonesville Elementary School Cafeteria. Mrs. Morris was a member of Oakbrook Community Church.
Surviving are two sons, Joel Morris and wife Pam and Eric Morris and wife Tami; a daughter, Tammie Burgess and husband Randy; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Randy Burgess and Rev. Shawn Ingle.
Memorials may be made to Oakbrook Community Church, P.O. Box 538, Jonesville, SC 29353.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Tammie and Randy Burgess, 415 Morris Farm Rd., Jonesville, SC 29353.
