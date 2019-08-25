|
|
PACOLET MILLS, SC- Betty Katherine Tramel, 89, of Pacolet Mills, SC, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg. Born May 6, 1930, in Pacolet Mills, she was the daughter of the late John Madison Tramel and Sallie James Gallman Tramel.
Betty was a member of Tate Memorial Baptist Church and retired from Pacolet Mill.
Survivors include her nephews, Jim Trammell, Hal Trammell, and Johnny Tramel, and many great nieces and nephews.
Betty was pre-deceased by her brothers, Billy, Defoy, Delmer, and Leroy.
Interment will be in White Rose Cemetery, 708 Sunny Acres Rd., Pacolet, SC 29372.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019