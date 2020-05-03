Home

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Betty L. Wall


1925 - 2020
Betty L. Wall Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Betty Lou Bonham Wall, 95, entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born March 12, 1925 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Vance Bonham and Mary Sue Blackwell Bonham and was a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her family, Patti Gowan of Boiling Springs; grandson, Curt Gowan, who was her pride and joy, of Boiling Springs and Wilma Shealey of Easley.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, J.C. Wall, brother, Howard Bonham and sisters, Mattie Bonham and Ruth Bonham.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Les Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Agape Care Center, 200 East Peach Tree Street, Woodruff, SC 29388 or to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020
