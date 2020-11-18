Betty L. Williams of Columbus, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Thomas, Sr. and the late Alice Floyd Thomas. She was a native of Tryon NC. Betty was the wife of the late Jimmy E. Williams. After relocating to New York, Betty accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior. Betty was a humble woman of God.

Mother Betty Williams loved her church family at The Greater Bible Way Tabernacle Miracle Temple under the spiritual leadership of Apostle Willie E. Rookard in Inman, SC.

She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories eight children, James Thomas, Mary Walters, Patricia Thomas, Alice Williams Terese Page, Jerona Williams Jamie Williams, Jaimie Williams, Betty Delores Williams; one half-brother, Winford Suber; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Her Homegoing Service (for family only) will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 11am at Cannon's Chapel, 24 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC.

Public viewing and receiving of friends will be held on Wednesday, November, 18 2020 from 1pm-6pm.

Cannon's Chapel of funeral service, Inman, SC

