Betty Lee (Eaddy) Smith
1927 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty Lee Eaddy Smith, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Summit Hills Retirement Community. Born February 22, 1927, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Johnson Eaddy Sr. and Mildred Elizabeth Turner Eaddy and widow of Robert Simpson Smith.
Mrs. Smith was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and heavily involved in the Spartanburg Community in her younger years. A graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, MO, she was the former secretary for Sunray Company.
Survivors include her brother, John Edward Eaddy (Laura) of Madison, MI; sister-in-law, Jane Hart Eaddy of Spartanburg, SC; nieces, Kitt Eaddy-Lande of North Palm Beach, FL, Mildred Elizabeth Eaddy Davidson (Ivy) of Lynchburg, VA, Libba Eaddy Davis (Doc) of Spartanburg, SC, and Jane Eaddy Felder (Ben) of Signal Mountain, TN; nephew, Ernest Johnson Eaddy III of Spartanburg, SC; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lilly , Nate, Luke, Taylor, Jane Hart, Elizabeth (Hain), and James. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Johnson Eaddy Jr.
A cryptside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Sal Barone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or a charity of one's choice.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
