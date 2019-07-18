|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty "Bunt" Weathers Brooks, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, entered eternal life with her Heavenly Father and beloved husband on Monday, July 15, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dean Cudd Weathers and Annie Moore Weathers. She was the wife of 64 years to the late Preston David Brooks.
Betty retired from the South Carolina Employment Security Commission after 30 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She particularly enjoyed teaching Sunday School to all age groups. An active participant in community service, she taught English as a second language and volunteered with Mobile Meals. She was an educator at heart and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small or large.
Betty was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers. She loved sharing the bounty from her gardens with family, friends and neighbors.
Survivors include her daughter, Carole B. Lister (Jack); grandchildren, Tara Dockins (Jason) and Daryl Lister (Leeta); great-grandchildren, Preston Lister and Olivia Lister; and siblings, Corrie Dean Weathers Hall, Perrin Lucille Weathers Gilbert, Sandra Joyce Weathers Brice, and James Leon Weathers. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings, Johnny Walter Weathers, Margaret Louise Weathers Chapman, Catherine Pauline Weathers McCullough, Myrtle Virginia Weathers Albus, Annie Laura Weathers Brannon, Beulah Mae Weathers, Joseph Paul Weathers, and Charles Weathers.
Visitation will be 10:45-11:45 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019