SPARTANBURG- Betty Lou Barton Revan, 90, of Spartanburg passed away on July 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Ella Johnson Barton and wife of the late D.L. "Monk" Revan.
She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and was retired from Mary Black Hospital.
She is survived by two sons, David Revan (Mary) of Pauline and Rick Revan of Spartanburg; four grandchildren, Lawson Revan (Alli), Ali Revan (Jason Fant), Jimmy Revan (Ashton) and Josh Revan; and a great-granddaughter, Audra Revan.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel Rev. Andy Watson. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health, 380 Serpentine Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
