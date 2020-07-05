1/1
Betty Lou (Barton) Revan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG- Betty Lou Barton Revan, 90, of Spartanburg passed away on July 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Ella Johnson Barton and wife of the late D.L. "Monk" Revan.
She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and was retired from Mary Black Hospital.
She is survived by two sons, David Revan (Mary) of Pauline and Rick Revan of Spartanburg; four grandchildren, Lawson Revan (Alli), Ali Revan (Jason Fant), Jimmy Revan (Ashton) and Josh Revan; and a great-granddaughter, Audra Revan.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel Rev. Andy Watson. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health, 380 Serpentine Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved