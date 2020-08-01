1/1
Betty Louise Chester
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Betty Louise Chester, 71, of Boiling Springs passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Bryson City, NC and a daughter of the late Lloyd Reeves and Virgie Medford Knight.
Mrs. Chester was a retired property manager for some 35 years. She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son: Tony (April) Chester of Boiling Springs; daughters: Kim (John) Walker and Melody (Troy Bollin) Miller both of Boiling Springs, and Amy (James) Gregg of Cowpens; thirteen grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother and two sisters.
A Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Scott Linnerud.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
