BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Betty Louise Chester, 71, of Boiling Springs passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Bryson City, NC and a daughter of the late Lloyd Reeves and Virgie Medford Knight.
Mrs. Chester was a retired property manager for some 35 years. She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son: Tony (April) Chester of Boiling Springs; daughters: Kim (John) Walker and Melody (Troy Bollin) Miller both of Boiling Springs, and Amy (James) Gregg of Cowpens; thirteen grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother and two sisters.
A Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Scott Linnerud.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs