Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
4164 Boiling Springs Road
Boiling Springs, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Boiling Springs, SC
Betty Louise (Browning) Randall


1935 - 2019
Betty Louise (Browning) Randall Obituary
INMAN, SC- Betty Louise Browning Randall, 84, of 747 Windmill Hill Road, Inman, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Betty was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on July 1, 1935, a daughter of the late William Crutcher Browning and Allie Lee Sampson Browning Gilcrease. She was the wife of JC Randall. Mrs. Randall was a retired employee of the Diversco Company and a member of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Greer, South Carolina.
She is survived by three daughters, Sue Stepp Huggins and her husband, David, of Inman, South Carolina; Judy Leach, of Missouri; Debbie Mideros and her husband, Paul, of Austin, Texas. Betty is also survived by three sisters, Jessie Pond and Jane Browning, both of Wichita Falls, Texas; Wanda Carson, of Nocona, Texas; a brother, Marvin Browning, of Lovington, New Mexico; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, conducted by Mr. Kenneth Cannon. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the cemetery.The family is at the home of her daughter Sue, 408 Grady Drive, Inman, South Carolina, 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
