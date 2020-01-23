|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty Mabry Lytle, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born September 29, 1932, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Mason Monroe Mabry and Maggie Pruitt Mabry and wife of 63 years to the late Melvin "Moon" Charles Lytle.
Devoted to her Lord, church, and family, Mrs. Lytle was an award winning baker and cook. She maintained an abundant flower garden and also loved to travel with friends and family. She retired from Aug W. Smith and was a former member of Converse Baptist Church and current member of Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Denise Lytle Cozzoli (Tom), Barry Charles Lytle, and Dana Gilliam Lytle (Michelle); grandchildren, Lauren Lytle McClure (Andy), Mason Gilliam Lytle, and Lane Charles Lytle; great-granddaughter, Mellie Elizabeth McClure; brother, Jack Mabry Sr. (Beverly), all of Spartanburg, SC; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:45 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Joe Blackwelder and The Rev. David F. Ervin. A luncheon reception will immediately follow the service in the heated tent beside the chapel. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church, 3450 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Samaritan's Purse, The Billy Graham Crusade, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 23, 2020