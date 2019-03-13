|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty Niezgoda, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Physical Rehabilitation Wellness Center. Born June 14, 1935 in Poquoson, VA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Helen Lawson Evans and the wife of Robert Niezgoda for 22 years.
Betty was retired as an elementary school teacher and then went on to work in the social service field for the State of SC. She was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church Spartanburg.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Niezgoda of the home; a son, Joseph B. Corne (Cecelia Banck) of Los Angeles, CA; daughters, Carole Anne Corne of Gloucester, MA, Faith Corne Avelis (Nick) of Gloucester, MA, Traci Greer (Joey) of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Nicholas Avelis of Gloucester, MA and Reid Greer of Spartanburg, SC, Derek May of Los Angeles, CA; and brother, David N. Evans, of Spartanburg, SC. She was also predeceased by a son, Paul E. Corne and a brother, Paul L. Evans.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
