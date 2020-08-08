SPARTANBURG- Mrs. Betty Horton Owens, age 89, of Spartanburg passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at White Oak North Grove.
Mrs. Owens was born on September 13, 1930 in Spartanburg to the late Frank S. and Amelia Emory Williams. She graduated from Boiling Springs High School, class of 1947; had attended North Greenville Junior College and Cecil's College of Business. She has served as the secretary for Pickens Roofing and Sheet Metal for 30 years and worked in the sewing room of Pequot Mills for 13 years. She has attended Mountain View Baptist Church and was a member of First Baptist Spartanburg. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth L. Horton in 1988 and by her second husband, Clyde P. Owens in 2011.
Those left to cherish her memory include two brothers, Bobby Lee Williams (Peggy) and Spurgeon J. Williams (Gayle); sister, Frankie Ivey; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Neely officiating. Music was provided by Sal Barone.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs