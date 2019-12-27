|
|
Betty P. Cantrell
SPARTANBURG, SC- Betty P. Cantrell, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at White Oak Estates. Betty was born August 16, 1928, in Campobello, SC, to the late Lewis Columbus Poteat and Kate Wall Poteat. She was the widow of Lloyd Cantrell and Charles Johnson.
Betty was a longtime employee of the Aug W. Smith Company in the Jewelry Department and later at Belk Department Store. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Rogers (Joy) of Greenville, SC; daughter-in-law, Terry Rogers of Campobello, SC; grandsons, Jeff Rogers (Andi) of Gramling, SC and Travis Rogers of Mobile, AL; great-grandsons, Coleman and Jon Carter Rogers of Gramling, SC; and sister-in-law, Martha Whitcomb of Greenville, SC. In addition to her parents and husbands, Betty was predeceased by her son, Ray Rogers; grandson, Brad Rogers; and brother, Jimmy Poteat.
A private graveside service was held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Special thanks is extended to the caring staff at White Oak Estates and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019