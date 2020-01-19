|
PACOLET, SC- Betty Seay Quinn, 80, of Pacolet, SC passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was born August 24, 1939 in Spartanburg to the late Dudley Seay and the late Doris Green Seay.
Mrs. Quinn was a member of Pacolet Mills Baptist Church. She graduated from Spartanburg High School. She retired from Belk's department store. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tommy Quinn; daughter-in-law, DeDee Quinn; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Quinn, Carly Quinn and Cole Quinn as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Brenda Seay. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sons, Keith Quinn (May, 1978) and Stephen Quinn (May, 2018); and a special cousin who was like a sister, Julene Henderson (November 2015).
Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1:30pm-2:15pm, at Pacolet Mills Baptist Church, 385 Stone Street, Pacolet Mills, SC with a memorial service following at 2:30pm.
The family is at their home.
