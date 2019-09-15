|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Betty Jean Blackwood, 86, widow of Tom Blackwood, formerly of 1236 Gaffney Highway, Jonesville, SC, passed away after an extended illness.
Mrs. Blackwood was born on July 25, 1933, the daughter of the late John J. and Bertha Ammons Stepp. She was retired from Union County Schools and was an active member of Gilead Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. Mrs. Blackwood was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Union County Senior Citizens, and a was graduate of Jonesville High School. Mrs. Blackwood was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include three daughters and a son-in-law, Jean Brewington of Spartanburg, Kaye and Bill Jamison of Prosperity, Dr. Bobbi Siefert, of Greenville; a son and daughter in-law, Tommy and Wanda Blackwood, of Jonesville and a special son Keith Blackwood of Beaumont, TX; four grandchildren, Kacie Carlisle, of Charlotte, NC, Kyle Siefert, of Charlotte, NC, Cami Blackwood, of Asheville, NC, and Kelly Hoffman of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Frank Blackwood of Baton Rouge, LA; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Blackwood of Jonesville. Mrs. Blackwood was predeceased by three brothers, Carl Stepp, Pete Stepp and Roy Stepp; and a sister, Louise Gibson.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Gilead Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home in Union
The family is at the home of Jean Brewington, Lake Forest Drive, Spartanburg.
Memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church Kitchen Fund, 749 Gaffney Hwy., Jonesville, SC 29353 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation - www.alzfd.org .
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 15, 2019