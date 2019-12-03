|
|
CAMP CROFT, SPARTANBURG – Betty Ruth Blanchard Smith, 89, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was a graduate of Winthrop College where she also received a M.ED. She taught school at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She held many positions during her life in the church she loved, Cedar Spring Baptist Church.
Betty Ruth was the daughter of Ronald and Viola Blanchard. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Clary H. Smith. Her children are Clary Smith, Jr. aka Bud and wife, Beth; Ric M. Smith; Mark L. Smith and wife, Krissy; and Joy C. Smith. Two children died at birth, Rhonda and Emily. Grandchildren are Matt Smith, wife, Amanda; Margie Marten, husband, Marvin; Adam Smith, wife, Ashley; Britney Smith; Mac Smith; Emily Smith, fiance', Ken Gentry; Chess Smith, and Michael Vitrano. Great grandchildren are Aiden Smith, Olivia Smith, Amanda Smith, Ella Smith, Drew Marten, Willow Smith and Anna Smith.
A Celebration of the Life of Betty Ruth Blanchard Smith will be held at Cedar Spring Baptist Church, Spartanburg, on Friday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 PM. Instead of flowers please contribute to Cedar Spring Baptist Church, 140 Cedar Springs Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Families are at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019