Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Betty Suttles Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Betty Joe Suttles, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rufus and Enoree Duck Jones and the widow of James "Bill" Suttles. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy Barton and Joan Nipper and husband, Tony; a son, Kever Suttles; six grandchildren, Angie and Wayne Whitlock, Martha, Kenneth and David Hammett and James Suttles; eight great-grandchildren and nineteen great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Boyter officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Woods Memorial Park.
The family is at the home in Wellford.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
