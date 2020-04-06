|
CHESNEE- Mrs. Betty T. Starnes, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5 2020 in Spartanburg S.C.
She was the wife of Mr. McRae Starnes and daughter of the late William D. and Katherine Smith Tarlton.
Mrs. Stanes was a member of Turning Point Freewill Baptist Church, she loved to help her husband in the garden and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Starnes is survived by two sons; Steven Starnes of Keaau Hawaii and Lonnie Starnes and wife, Yvonne, of Chesnee, SC; one sister, Doris Station of Monroe N.C. and one granddaughter, Madison Starnes of Chesnee S.C.
Please visit www.gordonmortuary.com for service details.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to Turning Point Freewill Baptist Church, 104 Fairview Church Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Starnes Family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 6, 2020