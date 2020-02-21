Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Betty (Campsen) Teague

Betty (Campsen) Teague Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Betty Campsen Teague, 92, of 425 South Church Street, Spartanburg ,passed away Thursday, February 20th, at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.
Betty was born in Spartanburg on February 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Ida Mae Hammett Campsen and Alfonzo H Campsen and was the widow of Raymond M Teague, Sr.
She retired from JC Penny and was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons; Raymond M Teague, Jr of Crosshill, SC, Ray Teague and his wife, Dee, of Mauldin, SC, a daughter; Lisa Ratliff and her husband, Chad, of Gaffney,SC, a sister; Judy Ridings of Greencreek, NC, a brother; Alfonzo Teague, Jr of Arizona, three grandchildren; Elizabeth Bright, Elizabeth Carroll, Carie Stuart, and five great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by a daughter; Sarah Davis, a grandson; Bryan Teague, a sister; Dot Hayes, and two brothers; Charles and Ralph Campsen.
A memorial service will be held at at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating. The family is at their respectives homes and will receive friends 2:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday at Seawright Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
[email protected]
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2020
