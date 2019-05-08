Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Paul United Methodist Church
1320 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Committal
Following Services
The Graham Cemetery
Cades, SC
View Map
Betty (McFadden) Wilson Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Devoted wife, mother, and sister, Betty Ann McFadden Wilson, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Spartanburg RegionalHospice Home. Born July 14, 1937, in Lake City, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Zeno McFadden and Annie Laurie Carsten McFadden.
A longstanding member of 54 years at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Mrs. Wilson loved her Lord and served on the Worship Committee as well as the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Mary Tiller Garden Club and known for her beautiful rose garden and her generosity in sharing the roses. She earned a BA Degree from Lander University and was a wonderful cook, an avid Bridge player and Clemson fan.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William Vahl Wilson; children, Laurie Karen Wilson of the home and Michael Vahl Wilson of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Henry Zeno "Sonny" McFadden Jr. (Libby) of Cades, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will host visitation 10:00-10:45 AM Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. John L. Warren, Jr.
The family will also host visitation beginning at 10:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019, at Cades United Methodist Church, 77 Hampton Ave., Cades, SC 29518, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM. A committal service will follow immediately in The Graham Cemetery, Cades, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2019
